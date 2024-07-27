Gun seen in video of large fight that shut down Clark County Fair early, sheriff’s office says

CLARK COUNTY — A gun was seen in videos of the large fight that shut the Clark County Fair down early on Friday night.

Deputies and fair officials decided to shut down the fair around 8:45 p.m., over an hour before the set end time, after a fight broke out near the bigger rides.

As deputies began to break up the fight, three or four more fights began breaking out, Clark County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brian Melchi told News Center 7 on Friday.

On Saturday, Major Mike Young said the investigators were examining videos of the fight. Some videos did show a gun in the fight.

“Examination of some of the footage, along with bystanders video, does reveal a gun was dropped from one of the participants in this fight,” Young told News Center 7.

The identity of the person who dropped it, only described as a male, is unknown at this time.

Investigators are working to identify more people involved beyond the four people they had detained on Friday.

Fair officials applauded the sheriff’s office’s response to the fight.

“They did exactly what they’re supposed to do, no one was hurt tonight, there were no shots were fired tonight ... something that was starting to get out of hand was circumvented and shut down,” Dean Blair, executive director of the Clark County Agricultural Society said.

