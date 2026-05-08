Ohio man accused of pretending to be federal officer, making ‘arrest’

WESTERVILLE — A federal jury has convicted an Ohio man of impersonating a federal law enforcement agent and making an arrest.

In 2023, Brendan Conklin, 45, was driving a former police SUV with police lights and unlawfully pulled over someone.

Conklin pointed a gun at the woman, who had just left her home with her child in the car, according to federal court documents.

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Conklin told the woman that he was a federal officer and wore a vest with “various badges and insignia suggesting he was a law enforcement officer.”

He also had an illegal license plate registered to the Columbus police headquarters.

Conklin searched and detained the woman.

After handcuffing the victim and placing her in his vehicle, Conklin mistakenly locked himself out with the woman in the car and had to have officers let her out.

He then called the Columbus division of police’s non-emergency line and inquired about a warrant with them.

Conklin told the woman it was her “lucky day” and he had to release her.

His internet searches in winter and spring of 2023 included “howbto determine if a us marshal is legit,” “us marshals fugitive task force badge” and “fake federal license plate.”

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2026.

His sentencing will take place at a later date.

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