Local corrections officer accused of child-sex offense in Virginia

MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami County corrections officer was arrested this week on a warrant related to a child sex offense in another state.

Kenneth Welbaum, 37, was arrested on July 24 on an out-of-state warrant.

News Center 7 learned on Saturday that he was arrested on a warrant related to a child sex offense.

Court documents filed this week in Miami County Municipal Court indicate that Welbaum is facing a charge connected to a “computed-solicit child-sex offense” in Virginia.

As News Center 7 reported on Friday, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Albemarle County Police Department in Virginia and the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office to insist on the investigation. BCI then contacted the Miami County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday regarding Welbaum’s arrest warrant and he was arrested the same day.

The alleged actions happened while Welbaum was off-duty, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Welbaum has been placed on unpaid administrative leave “during the pendency of this matter,” Duchak confirmed to News Center 7 on Friday.

Welbaum signed a waiver of extradition this week, stating he is “willing to return to the state of Virginia with the governor’s requisition or other papers otherwise legal in such cases.” At the time of this report, Welbaum is still listed as an inmate in the Shelby County Jail.

