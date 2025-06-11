Bengals stars headline celebrity softball game at Dayton ballpark

DAYTON — People gathered Wednesday at the Day-Air Ballpark for the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game.

Some Bengals fans showed up hours before the gates opened, excited to see Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase on the field.

The event had lots to keep people busy, including bounce houses, cornhole and axe throwing.

“This is my second year coming to this event. It’s a really good time,” Robby Day said.

The gates opened at 5, the homerun derby started at 6 and the softball game began at 7.

Fans say they are excited to see their favorite athletes playing a game they are not used to.

“Obviously these guys don’t actively practice baseball or softball, so it’ll be fun watching them try to hit a ball,” Evan Deatley said.

This is the third year the Dragon’s stadium has hosted the celebrity softball game.

“It’s been great since we done it here, So it’s like, why change? It’s a great venue. I think it’s one of the better minor league ballparks in the area, and so it’s a lot of fun,” Bengals Linebacker Logan Wilson said.

The game will also have a fundraising feature for the Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation, a nonprofit that Wilson works closely with. They focus on sudden infant death syndrome.

“I’m very excited to be able to come and give back to a great cause here. You know I have a great cause for my son. It’s always great for me to come out and help people because they come out and help me as well,” former Bengals player Ickey Woods said.

©2025 Cox Media Group