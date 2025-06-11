Kettering Health Cyberattack: Concerns raised about alerting those impacted by sensitive data breach

KETTERING — Kettering Health is still working to determine what data hackers got when they invaded their systems three weeks ago.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s John Bedell asked Kettering Health spokespersons about how they intend to contact those impacted. We’ll have their response LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- City says arbitrator ignored ‘simply obvious dangers’ by reinstating fired police sergeant
- Eligible families to receive $120 per child in food aid as schools close for summer
- ‘Whip/Nae Nae’ rapper sentenced for murder of cousin
Adjunct professor Adam Dyer works for Cedarville University’s cybersecurity department. He works in IT and has been in the field for 20 years.
“They have a long road ahead of them to determine if it can even find out what individual records were accessed,” Dyer said.
This story will be updated.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group