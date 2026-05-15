Bengals to ‘Open in Orange’ to start 2026 season, host Ravens on New Year’s Eve

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will host two of three primetime matchups in 2026.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
All 32 teams released the full 17-game regular season schedule on Thursday night.
The Bengals will start the 2026 season hosting Tampa Bay on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.
The Stripes will “Open in Orange,” encouraging fans to wear all orange for the team’s home opener. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- At least 1 injured after crash on I-70 in Montgomery County; all lanes open
- Man arrested after police chase ends in crash in Miamisburg
- Family speaks out after alleged killer arrested 2 months after man’s death
For the third time in franchise history, the Bengals will play abroad. They will play the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m.
Cincinnati will host Pittsburgh on Nov. 15 at 8:20 p.m. for Sunday Night Football and then face Baltimore on New Year’s Eve in a Thursday Night Football battle at 8:15 p.m.
Their third primetime game will be on Nov. 23 when they play at Washington on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m.
The rest of Cincinnati’s schedule includes a home game against Kansas City on Dec. 13 at 4:25 p.m.
For the second straight season, the Bengals will host Cleveland in Week 18.
The Bengals are coming off a 6-11 season and missed the playoffs for the third straight year.
Visit this website for ticket information.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]