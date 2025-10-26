Bengals late collapse allows Jets to get 1st win of season

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the winless New York Jets in a 39-38 loss at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Bengals led 38-24 with 10:24 remaining, but the Jets scored 15 unanswered points.

Breece Hall took a pitch and threw a pass into the end zone. Tight end Mason Taylor reached over D.J. Turner II to catch it with 1:54 left.

Joe Flacco threw incomplete passes on third and fourth down to end the game.

Cincinnati falls to 3-5 overall.

The Bengals took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on an Evan McPherson field goal and Flacco’s one-yard score.

Nick Folk responded with a 46-yard field goal to cut it to 10-3. However, Tee Higgins caught a 44-yard touchdown pass to extend it to 17-3.

New York faced a fourth down on its next possession. Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Johnson to cut it to 17-10. Chase Brown’s 19-yard touchdown run with 1:19 left until halftime put Cincinnati ahead, 24-10. Nick Folk ended the first half with a 25-yard field goal to cut the Bengals’ halftime lead to 24-13.

Folk added his third field goal to cut it 24-16, but Semaje Perine’s 32-yard touchdown run gave Cincinnati a 31-16 lead after three quarters.

The Jets countered with a 5-yard touchdown run by Hall. Fields converted on a two-point conversion to cut to 31-24 early in the fourth quarter.

Browns scored his second touchdown of the game to put the Bengals ahead, 38-24.

Hall’s 27-yard touchdown run and another two-point conversion pulled the Jets within six points, 38-32, with 7:52 to play.

Flacco was sacked on Cincinnati’s next series on third down, and they were forced to punt. The Jets drove to the Bengals’ 4-yard line. Hall found Taylor for the winning touchdown.

New York had over 500 yards of total offense, including 254 yards on the ground. Hall ran for 133 yards and a pair of scores. Fields threw for 244 yards and a touchdown. This was head coach Aaron Glenn’s first win as an NFL head coach.

Flacco passed for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase caught 12 passes for 91 yards. Perine and Brown combined to run for over 160 yards.

Cincinnati’s next game will be on Nov. 2 when they host Chicago at Paycor Stadium.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

