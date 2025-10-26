NFL stadium worker critically injured after falling 50 feet from main scoreboard

PITTSBURGH — A man was injured after falling from the main scoreboard at an NFL stadium.

Our news partner, WPXI TV in Pittsburgh, reports that medics and police responded around 10 p.m. on Saturday to a reported fall of a worker at Acrisure Stadium.

When medics arrived, they learned from other stadium workers that a man had fallen about 50 feet from the main scoreboard to a mid-level catwalk area.

Pittsburgh Public Safety wrote in a social media post that the worker is in critical condition.

Acrisure Stadium officials said that the man was installing production equipment in preparation for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Sunday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers when he fell, WPXI said.

When medics got the worker, they stabilized him and loaded him in a Stokes basket.

The man was lowered to an ambulance below using a rope system.

A public safety official told WPXI that the man suffered severe injuries, mainly to his lower body. Medics took him to a Pittsburgh hospital in critical condition.

At ~ 10 p.m., EMS, Fire and Police responded to Acrisure Stadium for a male worker who had fallen ~ 50 ft from the main scoreboard onto a mid-level catwalk. Rescue medics were able to reach him and lower him to safety.



He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/61RDGmYZSQ — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 26, 2025

