Bengals franchise WR Tee Higgins for 2nd straight season

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have placed the franchise tag on one of their star players.

The team designated wide receiver Tee Higgins as the team’s franchise player.

A spokesperson said the intent is to continue to work toward a long-term deal with the Bengals.

Higgins announced the news on social media by posting “tag” on his X account.

ESPN reports it’s the second straight season that Cincinnati has placed the franchise tag on Higgins.

He will play his sixth season with the Bengals in 2025.

Higgins is coming off a 2024 season where he ranked second on the team with 73 catches and 911 yards. He finished tied in the NFL with a career-high 10 receiving touchdowns.

The Bengals went 9-8 last year and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

