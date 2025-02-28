Bengals earn top grade for locker room, 2 failing marks in NFLPA 2025 report card

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals received mixed grades in the NFL Player Association’s (PA) team report cards.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The NFLPA’s report card grades teams on several categories including training staff, weight room quality, and the treatment of families.

They are created with input from current players, according to its website.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Bengals received an “F” and “F-” in two categories.

They got an “A+” grade for the locker room and three “A-” grades for training staff, strength coaches, and team travel.

“The Cincinnati Bengals finish 24th, but to their credit, the club has made significant changes over the last two years. They rebuilt the team’s training room and locker room, and they increased the number of meals provided for their players during the week,” the report card said.

Cincinnati finished 26th overall.

The team got an “F-” for treatment of families.

“The Bengals are one of only 3 teams that do not offer daycare during home games and one of only 10 teams that do not offer a family room during home games,” the NFLPA report card stated.

One player described the treatment of families as “almost disrespectful,” according to the report card.

The team received an “F” grade for its food/dining area.

“The Bengals players wish that more meals would be provided throughout the week. The team does not provide three meals a day and is one of only two teams in the league that do not do so,” the report card said. “That said, food is an area around which the team has continued to improve. Last year, the Bengals began offering dinner on Wednesdays, and this year they began offering breakfast for players who come into the facility on their off day for additional training and work.”

Visit this website to read the Bengals’ full report card.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group