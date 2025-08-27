Bengals to do ‘comprehensive overhaul’ of club spaces, suites

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have announced a major renovation project for Paycor Stadium, set to enhance Club spaces and Suites by 2026.

This team-funded renovation is part of a multi-year effort to elevate the gameday experience and coincides with a new lease agreement signed this summer.

The renovation will include an increase in Club seating, with over 2,000 new seats to meet the growing demand for indoor lounge space.

The project will also feature expanded and upgraded lounge areas, incorporating contemporary interiors and comfortable seating designed for socializing.

New bar concepts will be introduced, including a craft beer draft bar to celebrate local offerings and additional bars to increase points of sale.

Enhanced video screens and upgraded restrooms are part of the plan to improve comfort and convenience for Club patrons.

Warm Construction, the Official Builder of the Cincinnati Bengals, is leading the renovation efforts.

