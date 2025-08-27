2 killed, state trooper injured after head-on crash involving OSHP cruiser

ROSS COUNTY — Two people died after a head-on crash involving an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) cruiser in Ohio on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State troopers responded to reports of a crash in Ross County on State Route 104, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus.

OSHP has identified the man as Harold Smith Jr, 45, and the woman as Amber Aills, 29.

TRENDING STORIES:

A marked cruiser was traveling south on State Route 104 when it was hit head-on by a Chevrolet Silverado that went left of center. Both vehicles went off the side of the road, and the pickup truck caught fire, according to OSHP.

Smith died at the scene. Medics transported Aills to the hospital, where she died, WBNS said.

The trooper also went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group