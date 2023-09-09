Beavercreek Popcorn Festival to begin on Saturday

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival, located on Dayton-Xenia Road, between North Fairfield Road and Meadow Bridge Drive, is starting on Saturday.

There is a 5k run at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and the festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Car Show will be held on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Registration for the car show will begin at 9 a.m. and go till noon.

Sunday festival hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.





