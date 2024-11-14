‘Be alert;’ New construction impacts set to begin on U.S. 35 in Greene Co.

GREENE CO. — Thursday night a major construction project is set to begin, likely impacting thousands of drivers in Greene County.

Overnight lane closures are planned for Nov. 14-21 on U.S. 35 near Trebein Road in Greene County.

“It’s going to make U.S. 35 a continuous, non signalized intersection at Valley/Trebein,” Mandi Dillon with the Ohio Department of Transportation told News Center 7′s Nick Foley. “There was a four way signal at that location. This makes it more of a standard interchange with on and off ramps to and from [U.S. 35] and Valley/Trebein.”

The single-lane closure will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on U.S. 35 East and West between Orchard Lane and the intersection of Valley and Trebein roads.

The upcoming changes in the U.S. 35 project come just two weeks after a deadly crash in the construction zone.

A U-Haul traveling through the construction zone crashed into the back of a semi on Nov. 2, killing two people from Wisconsin.

Dillon says road crews are emphasizing caution for drivers and workers.

“Even if you’ve driven that route for years, it could be a situation where there’s a work zone and the traffic pattern has changed,” Dillon said. “So we just want people to be alert, so that when they see those changes, you know, they can react appropriately.”

For commuters who find themselves driving the area frequently, Dillon recommends finding an alternate route until construction is complete.

For more information on construction projects across the state, visit ohgo.com.

