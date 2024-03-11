‘Bawling hysterically;’ Local mom says school lunch aide hit her son

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A Champaign County mom says a lunch aide hit her son, and now the aide is facing a criminal charge.

Mary Crawford showed up at her son’s school last Tuesday to give him a dose of prescription medication for a toothache.

Then she heard something else over the school’s radio system about her 4th grader. Moments later, her son showed up in the office. Once he calmed down, Crawford said her son said a lunch aid smacked him on the back.

News Center 7 also talked to the school district and obtained court documents.

