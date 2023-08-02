Back to School: Ohio’s tax-free weekend begins this Friday

The time is ticking until students head back to the classroom and with the new school year comes back to school shopping.

This weekend families can save money with Ohio’s tax-free weekend.

Tax-free weekend starts Friday, Aug. 4, at midnight and will last through Sunday, Aug. 6, at 11:59 p.m.

Clothing items costing less than $75 per item and school supplies and instructional materials costing less than $20 per item will be tax-free.

The discount applies to purchases made in stores and online.

There is no limit on the total purchase. Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

More details about tax-free weekends can be found here.

