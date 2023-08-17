Back to School: Huber Heights schools making changes to help students succeed after graduation

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Height School District is one of several schools across the area returning to the classroom today.

>>PHOTOS: Back To School Start Dates

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke to the superintendent about what new things students can look forward to this year.

Along with some new classrooms, Huber Heights built a career technology center as an addition to the Muntz Gym at Wayne High School.

>>WHIO: Back to School Page

Jason Enix, Huber Heights school superintendent, said it was made possible through their already existing partnership with the Miami Valley Career Technology Center and paid for with the Esser Fund they got from Covid.

>>Back to School: Several communities across region return to classroom today

Robertson says it will give students the opportunity to earn certificates in welding, HVAC, and construction trades.

Enix says this is just another way for the school to help kids set themselves up for success after they graduate.

“We’re very much looking forward to seeing students in that building,” he said. “It’s been a year-long construction process with about two years in advance of thinking about it, planning for it.”

>>‘A true Warrior;’ Huber Heights superintendent picks up routes amid bus driver shortage

News Center 7 reported last year due to a shortage of bus drivers, Enix had to get behind the wheel and take kids to school himself on the school bus.

Robertson says it was his first year as superintendent at Huber Heights and will always be prepared to hop on the bus to take kids to school.

Enix got his license to drive school buses when he was the assistant superintendent at Beavercreek, and they were short on drivers.

He said one of the first calls he made when got to Huber Heights was to the transportation department to let them know, he could help bus the kids.

>>RELATED: Tax levy looking to benefit Huber Heights Schools fails

Enix also told Robertson there are some new hires this year but there is still a shortage of drivers.

He added without the transportation department, the school does not operate.

“I know a lot of people look at me a little funny when I say I enjoy the drive, but it really is you know being able to do it one is it feels good to be able to get out and about and work with the transportation department,” he said.

>>Local officers warn parents of back-to-school photo risks

Enix says the school district is also seeing a shortage of teachers but added they have the first day of school covered even though they don’t have a full staff.

Several other school districts are also having their first day today.

To see the list, visit this website.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 55 Arcanum-Butler Local Schools Start Date: Aug. 29

©2023 Cox Media Group