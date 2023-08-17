Back to School: Several communities across region return to classroom today

MIAMI VALLEY — Several communities across the region will start the new school year today.

>>PHOTOS: Back To School Start Dates

Schools in Greene, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties will have their first day of school today.

These schools in Greene County will return to the classroom today:

Fairborn City Schools

Beavercreek City Schools- (August 17-18, Kindergarten Staggered Start)

Xenia Community Schools- (Grades 1-6, and 9)

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools

>>Back to School: Start dates for local districts

It’s the first day of school for these communities in Montgomery County

Huber Heights

New Lebanon Local Schools

Vandalia Butler City Schools- Grades 1-12

>>Oakwood Schools utilizing artificial intelligence with new security system

Today is the first day of school for National Trail Local Schools in Preble County for Grades 1-12.

Two school districts have their first day in Shelby County.

Botkins Local Schools

Hardin-Houston Local

To see when your school district returns to the classroom, visit this website.

©2023 Cox Media Group