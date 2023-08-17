Back to School: Several communities across region return to classroom today

MIAMI VALLEY — Several communities across the region will start the new school year today.
Schools in Greene, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties will have their first day of school today.
These schools in Greene County will return to the classroom today:
- Fairborn City Schools
- Beavercreek City Schools- (August 17-18, Kindergarten Staggered Start)
- Xenia Community Schools- (Grades 1-6, and 9)
- Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools
It’s the first day of school for these communities in Montgomery County
- Huber Heights
- New Lebanon Local Schools
- Vandalia Butler City Schools- Grades 1-12
Today is the first day of school for National Trail Local Schools in Preble County for Grades 1-12.
Two school districts have their first day in Shelby County.
- Botkins Local Schools
- Hardin-Houston Local
To see when your school district returns to the classroom, visit this website.
