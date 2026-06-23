Boil advisory issued for part of Montgomery County village extended

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A boil advisory that is in effect for part of a village in Montgomery County has been extended.
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News Center 7 previously reported that the Village of New Lebanon issued a boil advisory for Hepner Avenue and 401 E Main Street on Monday.
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The advisory was extended to include businesses east of Hepner on E Main Street, from Access and Industrial Roads to the Center for Adolescent Services (CAS Center), according to a social media post.
Those impacted have been advised not to drink the water without boiling it first.
For updates, visit the village’s website.
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