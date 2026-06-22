3 arrested after county-wide call for help in downtown Dayton

DAYTON — Three people were arrested after a county-wide call for help in Dayton early Sunday morning, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.
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Dayton police responded to a large crowd disturbance in the 400 block of East Third Street and the 400 block of East Fifth Street at approximately 12:09 a.m. on June 21.
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While officers were on scene of these incidents, additional disturbances occurred in the Oregon District, the spokesperson said.
This prompted officers to issue a Signal 99, or request assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies.
Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates that the Signal 99 was issued around 2:15 a.m.
The spokesperson said three people were arrested for failure to disperse, but their identities weren’t immediately available.
It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in these responses.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
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