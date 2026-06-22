Trial begins for man accused of shooting, killing 18-year-old on his way to school

DAYTON — The trial for a Dayton man accused of killing a teenager near the downtown RTA hub has started.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is in the courtroom. He’ll break down the claims made LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Julius Williams is accused of murdering 18-year-old Dunbar High School student Alfred Hale III on April 4, 2025.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton officers and medics responded to 27 S. Jefferson Street around 7:23 a.m. on reports of a shooting that morning.

When they got to the scene, they found Hale shot in the chest. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

News Center 7 has covered this story from the beginning.

Prosecutors claimed the two men got into an argument, and Hale tried to walk away.

As previously reported, the shooting has sparked numerous safety concerns about students using the RTA Hub and RTA buses for transportation to school.

It’s led to changes in state law and a high-profile lawsuit involving the Dayton Public School District and the state of Ohio.

But inside the courtroom, the focus is for jurors to determine whether Williamson is guilty of a crime.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Williamson Jr, Julius Maurice (02/10/2002) Williamson Jr, Julius Maurice (02/10/2002) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 25-004098 on 04/05/2025 at 12:28 PM. Unknown - Parole (Pending); Unclassified Felony - Murder (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)

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