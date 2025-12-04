Baby elephant recently born at Columbus Zoo now has a name!

COLUMBUS — A new name has been chosen after hundreds of community suggestions for an elephant calf in Columbus.

Oliver was born in October. His nickname is Ollie.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Columbus Zoo said his big sister and the rest of the family need help with supplies.

Donors will receive a plush toy, a symbolic adoption certificate, and a photo.

If you would like to donate and adopt, click this link.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group