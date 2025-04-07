Average gas prices up nearly 20 cents per gallon

DAYTON — Average gas prices in Dayton have taken a significant jump.

The average gasoline price in Dayton has risen 19.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.04 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Dayton are also nearly 53 cents higher than a month ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Dayton was priced at $2.69 a gallon.

GasBuddy surveyed nearly 400 gas stations in the city.

