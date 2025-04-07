Average gas prices up nearly 20 cents per gallon

DAYTON — Average gas prices in Dayton have taken a significant jump.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The average gasoline price in Dayton has risen 19.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.04 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.
TRENDING STORIES:
- The Masters weather: Practice round suspended, grounds evacuated
- Many detained, arrested after large brawl at local high school
- Police looking for woman accused of shoplifting, assaulting officer
Gas prices in Dayton are also nearly 53 cents higher than a month ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Dayton was priced at $2.69 a gallon.
GasBuddy surveyed nearly 400 gas stations in the city.
You can find the lowest gas prices in your area on our Pump Patrol webpage here.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group