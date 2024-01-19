Automotive service details importance of checking car parts ahead of wintry weather

DAYTON — Auto body shops across the Miami Valley are helping drivers as frigid temperatures frequently create issues with vehicles.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke to employees at an auto body shop who say they have been getting lots of calls.

John and Johnny Weber, with Weber’s Automotive Service, have been busy all week replacing car batteries.

“This is definitely…The month we’ll be putting batteries in,” Johnny said.

The shop’s car batteries have not been able to stay on the shelves.

“We sold a bunch this week. Our battery stock is getting really low,” Johnny said.

With single-digit temperatures forecasted this weekend, the Weber’s are expecting even more batteries to fizzle out.

“The cold weather, when it gets down to zero they (batteries) won’t start,” John said.

Weber’s Automotive Service handled more than just battery problems.

“With the weather conditions we have right now, you have to have good tires,” John said.

John expects cars will spin out because of their low tires and the current conditions.

To check your tires, put a penny on the tread. If you can still see Abraham Lincoln’s head, your tires are too low for these conditions.

“We get we’ll probably get a couple of them towed in today because of the conditions out there,” John said.

Weber’s Automotive Service said the best thing you can do is park in your garage and get your car checked before wintry weather moves in.





