Authorities investigating after car crashes into pond in Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a pond in Champaign County Monday night, a Champaign County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

The crash was reported in the 1600 block of Slack Road around 10:30 p.m.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post dispatcher confirmed that troopers are also on scene of this crash.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

