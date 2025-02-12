Aunt learns punishment after children found dead, decomposing in trunk of car

DAYTON — A woman has learned her sentence after her niece and nephew were found dead in the trunk of her car in 2021.

Nicole Johnson was sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.

As News Center 7 reported in 2021, police in Maryland made a routine traffic stop on the vehicle Johnson was driving on July 28, 2021, and smelled a foul odor from the vehicle.

Officers eventually discovered the bodies of Joshlyn Marie James Johnson, 7, and Larry Darnell O’Neil III, 5, in the trunk of the car.

According to CBS affiliate WJZ-TV, when the autopsy was done the 7-year-old girl weighed 18 pounds and the 5-year-old boy weighed 21 pounds.

The two children lived in Dayton until around 2019 when their mother headed to Maryland.

LaQuata O’Neil, the grandmother of Larry spoke to News Center 7 in 2021.

LaQuata said the children’s mother immediately asked Nicole to care for the children when they arrived in Baltimore.

Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree child abuse resulting in death in August 2024.

