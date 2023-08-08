August Special Election: Ohioans heading to polls today to decide on Issue 1

MIAMI VALLEY — Ohioans will be heading to the polls today for the August Special Election to decide on Issue 1.

>>August Special Election: How to find your polling location

Issue 1 is a potential change to the state’s constitution.

The polls will open statewide at 6:30 a.m. this morning.

>>State Issue 1: Who supports the cause; Who’s against it?

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz visited a polling location in Beavercreek.

What exactly does Issue 1 do?

>>‘Do you know what State Issue 1 is?’ Voters say they’ll do homework before Election Day

If it passes, it will require signatures from all 88 counties to get an issue on the ballot. As it stands, voters need signatures from 44 counties.

Hershovitz says it would also require a 60% vote to pass future amendments. Currently, you need more than 50%.

>>Continuing Coverage: Election 2023 Page

When voters head to the polls today, they will need a photo id to get their ballot. A utility bill will not work as proof of address.

Hershovitz also reports there are some changes to polling locations across the Miami Valley.

>>State Issue 1: Those for, against proposal continue debate about the constitutional issue

As for early voting, hundreds of thousands of Ohioans have already cast their ballots.

Hershovitz says as of Thursday, Aug. 3, the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office says nearly 580,000 Ohioans have already voted, including just under 400,000 in-person, and just shy of 190,000 have voted absentee.

>>RELATED: Mailed-in absentee ballots due for Ohioans voting on State Issue 1

To put that in perspective, just under 640,000 Ohioans voted in last August’s special election, all together.

The polls will close tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Voters can find their polling location on this website.

©2023 Cox Media Group