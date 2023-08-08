August Special Election: How to find your polling location

Ohio’s Special Election takes place Tuesday.

Polls in Ohio will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 for those wanting to cast their ballots in this year’s special election.

Each registered voter is assigned a precinct location to cast their ballot.

>> State Issue 1: Who supports the cause; Who’s against it?

When you head to the polls, you’ll need to have photo identification.

This is different from previous elections where people could use a utility bill to show proof of address.

More information about voting in Ohio can be found on the Ohio Secretary of State’s Election page.

You can find your polling location by searching here.









