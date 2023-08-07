State Issue 1: Who supports the cause; Who’s against it?

DAYTON — Ohio’s Special Election is Tuesday, August 8, and already the number of early votes has already surpassed the number who voted early in last year’s May and August primaries.

When is a special election, not your average special election? When more than $20 million has been spent on TV and radio advertising looking to sway those undecided voters.

Voters are being told a YES vote on Issue One would help protect the Ohio state constitution. If approved, it would require signatures from all 88 counties in the state and a 60 percent statewide vote to pass any future amendments.

A NO vote would keep things the same with the threshold for passing amendments being signatures from 44 counties and a 50 percent statewide vote.

The issue has compelled several prominent organizations to come out in support or against the measure.

Beginning with those in favor, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, The Ohio Farm Bureau, The Buckeye Firearms Association, Ohio Right to Life, and the Ohio Hotel and Lodging Association.

On the other side of the issue who are not in favor of the issue is The League of Women Voters of Ohio, Pro-Choice Ohio, The Ohio Farmers Union, the Ohio Conference of the NAACP, and the Fraternal Order of Police.

Also of note, if Issue One passes, Ohio would become the only state to require signatures from 100 percent of its counties to pass future amendments.

