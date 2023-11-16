Arrest made in murder of Ohio star basketball player shot, killed on his birthday

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An arrest has been made in the murder of a Cleveland star basketball player who was killed on his birthday.

A 16-year-old was arraigned in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court on aggravated murder charges in the shooting death of 20-year-old Kyle Jackson on Tuesday, WOIO reported.

Jackson was at a block party on August 6, 2023, in East Cleveland when someone fired into a crowd, according to WOIO.

Jackson was well known in the community as a star basketball player at his Alma Mater, John Hay High School in Cleveland, the station reported.

The suspect is being held at the juvenile justice center.

