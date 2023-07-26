Arrest made in hit-and-run that sent boy, 13, to hospital, Springfield police say

SPRINGFIELD — Police said they have made an arrest in a hit-and-run incident that sent a 13-year-old boy who was riding a skateboard to a hospital Tuesday night.

>> EARLIER COVERAGE: 13-year-old hit by car in Springfield

The boy was riding the board north on Grape Alley, in the area of the Clark County Juvenile Court building, when a car headed north on East Columbia Street hit him as he entered the street, according to a Springfield Police Division incident report released Wednesday.

CareFlight took him to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he remained Wednesday afternoon but was expected to be OK, News Center 7′s John Bedell said.

Police confirmed that they identified a suspect vehicle, located it Wednesday, interviewed a “possible suspect” in the crash and later arrested that individual. What specific charges will be filed were being worked out by police and the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police also said they have video they were still reviewing as part of the investigation. There are security cameras attached to the juvenile court building and the nearby adult courthouse, but police did not identify the source of the video they are reviewing.

We will update this developing report with any new information.





