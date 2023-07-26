13-year-old flown to Dayton Children’s after being hit by car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 13-year-old boy was flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Springfield late Tuesday night.

>>‘We need medics here ASAP;” Frantic 911 calls detail moments after shooting in Dayton

Officers and medics were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Columbia Street at 11:46 p.m.

Springfield Police told NewsCenter 7 that a 13-year-old boy was skateboarding in front of the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center when he was hit by a vehicle.

Medics transported the victim to Springfield Regional Center and was then flown by CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The boy suffered serious injuries but was aware and talking, Springfield Police said.

The vehicle fled the scene and has not been identified.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group