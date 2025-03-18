Area universities among dozens under investigation for alleged racial discrimination

Two area universities are under investigation for elelged racial discrimination.

The University of Cincinnati and Ohio State University are on a list of 45 different universities that are now under investigation by the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR), according to CBS-affaliate WBNS and our sister station at WCPO.

This investigation specifically centers on schools that are partnering with The Ph.D. Project, an organization that focuses on helping students of all backgrounds pursue a business PhD.

Department of Education officials said that the group limits eligibility based on race and that colleges that partner with it are “engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs.”

In response to the investigation, a spokesperson with Ohio State told WBNS that the university “does not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity or any other protected class, and our PhD programs are open to all qualified applicants.”

“Given the extent to which our university, like most educational institutions, relies on federal funding to deliver and sustain our core mission, it is untenable to operate as if noncompliance with these directives is an effective option,” UC President Neville Pinto told WCPO.

