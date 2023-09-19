Area sheriff’s office issues warning about recent phone scam

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recent phone scam.

According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, a man calling himself Brian Lewis is calling residents and telling them they missed a court date.

“He is trying to get money out of people in lieu of an arrest warrant,” the sheriff’s office said. “This is a common scam that keeps coming back periodically.”

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents that law enforcement agencies will never solicit funds for any reason.

If you receive such a call, you can report it to your local law enforcement agency.

