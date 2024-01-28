Area sheriff’s office asking for help identifying break-in suspects

CLARK COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office is asking for help identifying suspects in a recent break-in.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the break-in occurred at Zunic Veterinary Clinic at 2020 W. First Street in Springfield.

The sheriff’s office posted a video of the suspects on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 937-328-2560 and ask for Detective Eubanks.

