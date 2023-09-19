Area school named National Blue Ribbon School

MERCER COUNTY — An area school is among nearly 300 schools in the country being recognized as the U.S. Department of Education’s National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Fort Recovery Middle School was named as one of 19 schools in Ohio on the list.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a release.

Blue Ribbon Schools are among the highest performing schools as measured by state assessment of nationally normed states.





























