Ohio’s School Bus Safety Task Force public meetings approaching

OHIO — School bus safety has been top of mind in Ohio since last month’s deadly school bus crash in Clark County.

>>RELATED: DeWine announces members of school bus safety task force

Ohio’s new School Bus Safety Task Force will have its second public meeting next Monday, Sept. 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The meetings will take place in Columbus at the Ohio Department of Public Safety office at 1970 W. Broad St.

The other meeting dates are:

Thursday, October 12 Monday, October 30 Thursday, November 16

>>RELATED: Ohio’s new school bus safety task force holds first meeting

The 14-person team will work to come up with recommendations and pass them along to Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH) and state lawmakers in December.

The team will examine topics like school bus regulations, school bus seat belts and design, maintenance, inspection, driver licensing, certification, training, school bus safety technology, and crash risk factors.

The task force is made up of 14 members, including:

Andy Wilson (Chair) Director, Ohio Department of Public Safety (Former Clark County Prosecutor)

Director, Ohio Department of Public Safety (Former Clark County Prosecutor) Jeff Dornbusch Vice President, Benton Carroll Salem School Board

Vice President, Benton Carroll Salem School Board Carolyn Everidge-Frey Senior Executive Director, Center for Advancing Professional Supports, Ohio Department of Education

Senior Executive Director, Center for Advancing Professional Supports, Ohio Department of Education Dean Fadel President, Ohio Insurance Institute

President, Ohio Insurance Institute Judith French Director, Ohio Department of Insurance

Director, Ohio Department of Insurance Paul Imhoff Director of Government Relations, Buckeye Association of School Administrators

Director of Government Relations, Buckeye Association of School Administrators Col. Charles Jones Superintendent, Ohio State Highway Patrol

Superintendent, Ohio State Highway Patrol Jack Marchbanks Director, Ohio Department of Transportation

Director, Ohio Department of Transportation Jessica Mead Parent

Parent Erin Reed Assistant Policy Director, Office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

Assistant Policy Director, Office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine David Russell School Bus Driver, South Euclid Lyndhurst School District

School Bus Driver, South Euclid Lyndhurst School District Robert Widener President, Ohio School Bus Mechanics Association

President, Ohio School Bus Mechanics Association Chris Woolard Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ohio Department of Education

Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ohio Department of Education Jingzhen Yang, MPH, PhD Principal Investigator, Center for Injury Research & Policy, Abigail Wexner Research Institute, Nationwide Children’s Hospital

©2023 Cox Media Group