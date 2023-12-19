Area school district announces closure for 2024 total solar eclipse

MIDDLETOWN — A local school district announced that it will be closing its doors for the total solar eclipse in April 2024.

The Middletown City School District said on its website that it will use a calamity day on Monday, April 8th, 2024 and the district will be closed.

“This once-in-a-lifetime experience marks a valuable learning opportunity for our students,” the school district said. “Each student will receive a pair of solar eclipse glasses, allowing them to safely observe the historic event.”

Normal classes and district operations will resume the next day.

For more information from the district, you can visit its website here.





