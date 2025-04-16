Area police searching for driver that struck 4-year-old in hit-and-run

HAMILTON, Butler County — Police are searching for a driver that was involved in a hit-and-run in Hamilton on April 12.

A child was flown to an area hospital after being hit by a car in Butler County on Saturday, according to our media partner, WCPO-9 TV.

The crash happened in the area of Minster Street and Baxter Street in Hamilton around 2:45 p.m.

The vehicle involved in the crash is a red Chrysler 300. Officers are searching for the identity of the driver.

