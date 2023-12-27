Area man under investigation for alleged deer poaching, ODNR officials say

CLINTON COUNTY — An area man is under investigation for alleged deer poaching, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

>> Dayton woman dies after crash in Clark County

Christopher Alexander, 28, of Wilmington, is under investigation for allegedly taking a potential record deer during archery hunting season in Clinton County.

Alexander allegedly took the deer on Nov. 9, the spokesperson said.

ODNR is also investigating claims that Alexander allegedly failed to obtain the required written permission before hunting on private property.

While the investigation is underway, Ohio wildlife officers have seized the antlers, cape, and hunting equipment used in the unlawful taking of the deer, the spokesperson said.

>> Drugs suspected in crash that hospitalized Trotwood police officer

Anyone who witnesses a wildlife violation in Ohio can call 1-800-762-2437.

Reports are kept anonymous and information that results in a conviction of a wildlife crime may result in a reward.

For more information about ODNR’s Division of Wildlife, visit their website.

©2023 Cox Media Group