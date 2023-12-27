Dayton woman dies after crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman is dead after a car crash in Springfield Township, Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers, Clark County Sheriff’s deputies, and medics responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on West National Road and New Carlisle Pike at 2:18 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a 39-year-old Urbana man was driving a 1988 Ford Ranger westbound on W National Road when an 83-year-old New Carlisle man driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette failed to yield at a stop sign, the spokesperson said.

The Oldsmobile struck the Ranger.

Minnie Ann Chase, 85, of Dayton was the front seat passenger in the Oldsmobile. She was transported to Springfield Regional Hospital where she later died from her injuries, the spokesperson said.

Both operators of the Ranger and Oldsmobile sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this crash.





