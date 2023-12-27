Drugs suspected in crash that hospitalized Trotwood police officer

TROTWOOD — Marijuana is a suspected factor in a crash that sent on Trotwood police officer to the hospital earlier this month.

On Dec. 14, 64-year-old Douglas Ward, of Dayton, was driving eastbound on Little Richmond Road at 7:10 p.m. when he struck a Trotwood police cruiser, according to an Ohio Department of Public Safety crash report.

The cruiser was parked, blocking traffic from a previous crash when a 2017 Toyota RAV4 driven by Ward, hit it.

The RAV4 traveled off the right side of the road after striking the cruiser, the report said.

25-year-old Trotwood officer Auhjanae King was in the cruiser at the time of the crash.

She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected minor injuries, according to the crash report.

The speed limit was 45 mph and Ward was driving 25 mph. Ward was not injured.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers suspect Ward was under the influence of marijuana and other drugs at the time of the crash, according to the report.

He was given a blood test for both alcohol and drugs, the report said. The test results are unknown at this time.

Both vehicles involved sustained disabling damage.

On Dec. 15, News Center 7 reported that Ward was arrested and will be charged for the crash. We are working to learn the charges Ward faces.

