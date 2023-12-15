Trotwood officer’s injuries non-life-threatening after crash

TROTWOOD — A Trotwood officer is expected to be okay after being involved in a crash in Montgomery County.
News Center 7 previously reported Thursday night Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a crash involving a Trotwood officer on Little Richmond Road just east of Union Road.
The Trotwood crusier was blocking traffic for a previous crash when an SUV hit it.
The officer sitting in the cruiser was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson for Trotwood police.
She remains in the hospital under observation.
The crash remains under investigation by OSP.
