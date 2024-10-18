Area man pleads guilty to over a dozen counts in deer poaching case

CLINTON COUNTY — An area man, who was under investigation for allegedly poaching an 18-point antlered whitetail deer in Clinton County has pleaded guilty to over a dozen counts.
Christopher Alexander, 28, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to 14 counts after taking an 18-point white-tailed buck on Nov. 9, 2023, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
Alexander also pleaded guilty to taking a second antlered buck during the 2023 season, which is a violation of Ohio Law according to the ODNR Division of Wildlife.
Alexander pleaded guilty to 14 counts:
- 2 counts of Illegal taking or possession of deer
- Hunting without a license
- Hunting without a deer permit
- Selling illegally taken or possessed deer antlers
- Spotlighting
- 4 counts of hunting without permission
- Tampering with evidence
- Theft
- Misdemeanor theft
- Falsification
Alexander is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Maximum sanctions could include $13,750 in fines, community control, a five-year hunting license suspension, and restitution for both bucks, according to the ODNR.
The larger buck’s antlers have 18 scorable points and the final restitution was calculated to be $35,071.73.
The second buck had eight scorable points and the final restitution was calculated at $4,625.
Three other people also pleaded guilty in connection to the case.
Corey Haunert, 29, of Hillsboro, who was charged with aiding Alexander with the poaching of the 18-point buck according to a previous News Center 7 report, pleaded guilty to 6 counts:
- Attempted tampering with evidence
- 3 counts of aiding a wildlife offender in taking or possessing of deer
- Hunting without permission
- Falsification
Alexander’s sister, Kristina Alexander, 37, of Blanchester, pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing official business, and aiding a wildlife offender
Haunert’s brother, Zachary Haunert, 31, of Lebanon was also accused of aiding in the poaching and he pleaded guilty to one count of aiding a wildlife offender.
