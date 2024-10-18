Area man pleads guilty to over a dozen counts in deer poaching case

CLINTON COUNTY — An area man, who was under investigation for allegedly poaching an 18-point antlered whitetail deer in Clinton County has pleaded guilty to over a dozen counts.

Christopher Alexander, 28, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to 14 counts after taking an 18-point white-tailed buck on Nov. 9, 2023, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

Alexander also pleaded guilty to taking a second antlered buck during the 2023 season, which is a violation of Ohio Law according to the ODNR Division of Wildlife.

Alexander pleaded guilty to 14 counts:

2 counts of Illegal taking or possession of deer

Hunting without a license

Hunting without a deer permit

Selling illegally taken or possessed deer antlers

Spotlighting

4 counts of hunting without permission

Tampering with evidence

Theft

Misdemeanor theft

Falsification

Alexander is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Maximum sanctions could include $13,750 in fines, community control, a five-year hunting license suspension, and restitution for both bucks, according to the ODNR.

The larger buck’s antlers have 18 scorable points and the final restitution was calculated to be $35,071.73.

The second buck had eight scorable points and the final restitution was calculated at $4,625.

Three other people also pleaded guilty in connection to the case.

Corey Haunert, 29, of Hillsboro, who was charged with aiding Alexander with the poaching of the 18-point buck according to a previous News Center 7 report, pleaded guilty to 6 counts:

Attempted tampering with evidence

3 counts of aiding a wildlife offender in taking or possessing of deer

Hunting without permission

Falsification

Alexander’s sister, Kristina Alexander, 37, of Blanchester, pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing official business, and aiding a wildlife offender

Haunert’s brother, Zachary Haunert, 31, of Lebanon was also accused of aiding in the poaching and he pleaded guilty to one count of aiding a wildlife offender.

