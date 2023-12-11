Area man hospitalized after being shot ‘multiple times’

MIDDLETOWN — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot “multiple times” in Middletown Sunday.

Middletown police and medics were called to the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a media release.

They found a man who had been shot “multiple times”

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 513-425-7741 or 513-425-7700.





