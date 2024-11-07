Local

Area firefighters serve as Honor Guard at Columbus Blue Jackets game

By WHIO Staff

MIDDLETOWN — A group of area firefighters served as the honor guard at a recent Columbus Blue Jackets game.

The Middletown Firefighters Local 336 posted photos on social media.

The Blue Jackets hosted their annual First Responder Night game back on Nov. 1

The Middletown firefighters served as the Honor Guard and got recognized for their pediatric save.

“Thanks for having us, as this is truly a great event!” the local union wrote.

Ohio Task Force 1 was also recognized that night, the team posted on its Facebook page.

