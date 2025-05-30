Area event introduces STEM students to careers in aviation, engineering

DAYTON — An event at the National Museum of the US Air Force hosted Miami Valley STEM students, providing them with a hands-on learning experience in aviation on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher attended HeliStorm 2025 and spoke with the event organizer. Hear more about how students put their learning into action LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

HeliStorm 2025, held May 29 through June 1, provides STEM students the opportunity to connect with aviation professionals as well as earn scholarship money for their school.

The top 3 schools with the most students at the event split a $5,000 scholarship.

HeliStorm event organizer Michael Kranitz said students have the opportunity to talk to pilots and learn more about aircrafts.

He said the flying machines are like video games with consequences and hopes to inspire young people with an interest in the aviation industry.

“What I hope they get out of it is a new discipline that they didn’t know about,” Kranitz said.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group