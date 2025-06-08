Area county reports decrease in homelessness over the past year

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — In the past year, Montgomery County’s homeless population has decreased by seven percent, according to the 2025 Point-In-Time Count.

The count reveals the progress that the county has made, and the persistent challenges associated with trying to end homelessness.

“One person sleeping unsheltered is one too many,” said Commission President Judy Dodge. “Everyone deserves the dignity of a safe, affordable place to live. We remain committed to addressing homelessness with urgency, compassion and strategic action.”

The number of people experiencing homelessness decreased, but the number of people sleeping unsheltered increased from 92 to 111, according to the 2025 Point-In-Time Count.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development has communities take a count of unsheltered people during the last 10 days of January, annually. The national total is used to determine housing and shelter funding.

National trends show an increase in homelessness in the past year, a trend that has continued since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The unsheltered count includes people located in vacant properties, underpasses, woods and parks. The sheltered count includes people staying in area emergency shelters.

