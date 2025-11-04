Area school board candidate removed from working at polling place inside his precinct: BOE

BUTLER COUNTY — A candidate for an area school’s board of education was removed from working as a precinct election official in his precinct on Tuesday, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

The Butler County Board of Elections confirmed that this involved a Talawanda City Board of Education candidate, Tom Heisler.

Our media partners reported that they received several messages from voters who said Heisler was working as a precinct election official at the Reily Township Community Center polling location.

Candidates are allowed to work as precinct election officials; however, state law requires them to work in precincts outside of the area they’re running in, unless they are running unopposed, WCPO-9 reported.

Heisler began working at the polling location in his precinct on Tuesday morning, the board of elections confirmed.

Officials told WCPO-9 that he has worked at this location for the past six elections before he became a candidate.

“The location supervisor was promptly contacted and notified that the precinct election official who was also a candidate must exit the polling location immediately,” Board of Elections Director Nicole Unzicker said.

Heisler wasn’t wearing campaign attire, or was he campaigning while working at this location, Unzicker told WPCO-9.

“He departed the premises without incident and fully cooperated with election officials,” she said.

This incident is under review by the Board of Elections, and actions are being taken to prevent this from occurring again.

