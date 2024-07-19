Delays reported at Dayton International Airport amid communication system issues

DAYTON — Area airports say they are monitoring reports of system outages that are impacting flights nationwide.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is LIVE with team coverage at Dayton International Airport to see if this impacting flights this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

>>PHOTOS: Long lines at Dayton International Airport after global IT outage

CVG Airport announced it was monitoring the issue on social media.

“At this time, we are aware that some carriers are pausing or delaying flights due to technology issues. Passengers are urged to check with their airline for flight status before leaving for the airport.,” they said on X.

Hershovitz says some Dayton International flights have been delayed Friday morning.

If your fight has been affected, visit this website.

At this time, we are aware that some carriers are pausing or delaying flights due to technology issues.



Passengers are urged to check with their airline for flight status before leaving for the airport. — CVG Airport (@CVGairport) July 19, 2024

>>Widespread technology outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world

The Associated Press reported that a widespread Microsoft outage was disrupting flights, banks, media outlets, and companies around the world on Friday.

Escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security, Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta.

>>RELATED: Police, fire experiencing phone outages in Middletown

In the U.S., the FAA said the United, American, Delta, and Allegiant have all grounded flights, CNN reports.

We will update this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Dayton International Airport, Delays due to IT outages Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

©2024 Cox Media Group